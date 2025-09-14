ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Govt Brings Widows, Single Women Under Mission Vatsalya's Ambit

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has extended the coverage for Mission Vatsalya Yojana to bring widows, single and deserted women under its ambit, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare has informed.

"The expansion of Mission Vatsalya will provide social and economic security to women and bring relief to all single women in Maharashtra," she said.

The scheme was initially launched in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic to support children who had lost both parents to the ailment, as well as widowed women.