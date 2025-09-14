Maharashtra Govt Brings Widows, Single Women Under Mission Vatsalya's Ambit
The scheme was initially launched during the Covid-19 pandemic to support children who had lost both parents to the ailment, as well as widowed women.
Published : September 14, 2025 at 6:11 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has extended the coverage for Mission Vatsalya Yojana to bring widows, single and deserted women under its ambit, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare has informed.
"The expansion of Mission Vatsalya will provide social and economic security to women and bring relief to all single women in Maharashtra," she said.
The scheme was initially launched in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic to support children who had lost both parents to the ailment, as well as widowed women.
At that time, committees under Tehsildars were set up at the taluka level to ensure such orphans and widows could access government assistance and essential certificates, including death and income certificates, caste certificates, widow pension, ration cards, housing support and other social security benefits.
Tatkare on Friday said the government will now hold camps and run outreach programmes at the district level to ensure widows and single women receive the benefits of various welfare schemes rolled out by the state under the 'government at your doorstep' initiative.
"We are trying to bring all widows, single and abandoned women in the state towards self-reliance by providing them with the benefits of government schemes. Through this, the social and economic security of women will be strengthened," the minister.
