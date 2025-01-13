Maharashtra Government Will Soon Introduce A Unique Farmer ID

Nagpur: The Centre has taken a step forward so that farmers get the benefits of every scheme of the central and state government and that subsidies of various schemes reach them.

According to the new scheme, a 'Unique Farmer ID' will be created for farmers in Maharashtra soon on the basis of the Aadhaar card. Not only this, but the process in this regard will also start in the coming days. It will be ensured that no farmer is deprived of government schemes, Nagpur Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari told ETV Bharat.

She said that the 'Unique Farmer ID' is an ambitious scheme of the Centre and the Maharashtra Government is going to create unique farmer IDs of farmers under the 'Agristack' scheme.

"Over 1.20 farmers are going to be registered in the state. In the coming days, the IDs will be created with the help of employees of the Revenue, Agriculture and Rural Development Departments," the senior IAS official added.

According to Bidari, it has been decided to start a campaign to link the Aadhaar card of all farmers in the state to their land records. "Currently, preparations are underway at the administrative level in this regard. Soon, a special camp will be organised at the village level in the state and more than 1.20 crore farmers will have their unique farmer IDs created," she added.

The Nagpur Divisional Commissioner also informed apart from this, the unique farmer ID will be required to carry out land purchase and sale transactions. "Therefore, it will be important for farmers to create a unique farmer ID. Its direct benefit will be for many schemes including getting subsidies under the PM Kisan scheme, making Kisan Credit Card, taking out crop insurance, and getting refunds under it," the senior IAS officer added.

"Apart from this, the Centre will be able to get compensation for crop losses from the Maharashtra Government, conduct crop and agricultural surveys, sell agricultural produce at MSP rates, get benefits of agricultural inputs and other services under various schemes of the agriculture department, market information, get guidance from agricultural experts on agriculture.

"Due to this, the agriculture department will be able to guide farmers about a specific crop over the phone. Unique Farmer ID will be required for the purchase and sale of agricultural land. Through this unique farmer ID, it will be known with one click which farmer has how much land, and which farmer is taking advantage of which schemes,"

Information will also be available with one click about how many farmers in the state have grown which crop in the current season. Not only this, but now with the help of geo-referencing, digital maps of their farms will also be available to every farmer," she said.

The senior IAS official appealed to farmers to cooperate with government officials. It is understood that similar efforts are also been taken by Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh governments.