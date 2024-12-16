ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Govt Tables Supplementary Demands Of Rs 33,788 Cr; Rs 1,400 Cr For Ladki Bahin Scheme

Nagpur: The Maharashtra government on Monday tabled supplementary demands of Rs 33,788.40 crore, with a provision of Rs 1,400 crore for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme. Minister Uday Samant tabled these supplementary demands, which are additional funds sought by the government over the budgetary allocations.

In the last budget, the state government announced Rs 46,000 crore annually to provide a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years under the Ladki Bahin scheme.

More than 2.5 crore women have received the monthly instalments. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier said that the increase in the monthly instalments from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 will be budgeted and implemented.

Similarly, a provision of Rs 36 crore has been made for a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Malvan taluka of Sindhudurg district.