Maharashtra Government Trying To Erect Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in JNU: Uday Samant

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant has said that the state government is trying to erect an equestrian statue of 17th century Maratha Warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Samant said, "When I had visited JNU, I had a discussion with the Vice Chancellor (Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit). If they give us land, the Maharashtra government can erect an equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the university campus."

"The VC had given in-principal approval. The Maharashtra government will bear the expenditure needed to erect the statue," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday will inaugurate a centre dedicated to Marathi language in the JNU. The centre is named after late poet VV Shirwadkar, who was popularly known as 'Kusumagraj'. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will be present for the inauguration.

"We do not politicise the issue of Marathi language but take efforts to ensure that the language reaches different countries. Marathis know what work the Maharashtra government is doing for the Marathi language. We have also decided to make a book village for Marathi language in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Samant also said that he would meet Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray "in the next 8-10 days".