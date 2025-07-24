ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Government Trying To Erect Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in JNU: Uday Samant

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant elaborated on the works done by the Maharashtra government for spreading the Marathi language

Maharashtra government for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in JNU
File photo of Uday Samant (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 24, 2025 at 1:18 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant has said that the state government is trying to erect an equestrian statue of 17th century Maratha Warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Samant said, "When I had visited JNU, I had a discussion with the Vice Chancellor (Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit). If they give us land, the Maharashtra government can erect an equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the university campus."

"The VC had given in-principal approval. The Maharashtra government will bear the expenditure needed to erect the statue," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday will inaugurate a centre dedicated to Marathi language in the JNU. The centre is named after late poet VV Shirwadkar, who was popularly known as 'Kusumagraj'. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will be present for the inauguration.

"We do not politicise the issue of Marathi language but take efforts to ensure that the language reaches different countries. Marathis know what work the Maharashtra government is doing for the Marathi language. We have also decided to make a book village for Marathi language in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Samant also said that he would meet Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray "in the next 8-10 days".

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant has said that the state government is trying to erect an equestrian statue of 17th century Maratha Warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Samant said, "When I had visited JNU, I had a discussion with the Vice Chancellor (Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit). If they give us land, the Maharashtra government can erect an equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the university campus."

"The VC had given in-principal approval. The Maharashtra government will bear the expenditure needed to erect the statue," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday will inaugurate a centre dedicated to Marathi language in the JNU. The centre is named after late poet VV Shirwadkar, who was popularly known as 'Kusumagraj'. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will be present for the inauguration.

"We do not politicise the issue of Marathi language but take efforts to ensure that the language reaches different countries. Marathis know what work the Maharashtra government is doing for the Marathi language. We have also decided to make a book village for Marathi language in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Samant also said that he would meet Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray "in the next 8-10 days".

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRA GOVERNMENTSHIVAJI MAHARAJSTATUEMARATHI LANGUAGEJNU

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Kashmiri Carpets Face Counterfeit Challenge Amid Global Conflicts

Meet Manjulata Of Mayurbhanj, The Woman Who Took Digital India To Tribal Doorsteps In Odisha

Signs And Symptoms Your Body Gives When You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

Chandigarh's Janvi Jindal Becomes Youngest Indian Girl To Hold 5 Guinness Skating Titles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.