Maharashtra Govt Sets Up Panel To Study Legal Aspects For Law On Forced Conversions, 'Love Jihad'

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government has set up a seven-member committee headed by the state director general of police (DGP) to study the legal aspects of a new law against forced conversions and cases of ''love jihad".

The committee includes secretaries of the women and child welfare, minority affairs, law and judiciary, social justice and special assistance departments, and deputy secretaries of the home department.

As per a Government Resolution (GR) issued late on Friday, the committee will study the prevailing situation in the state and suggest steps to tackle the complaints of "love jihad" and forced conversions.