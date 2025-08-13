ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Government Not Interested In Regulating People's Food Choices: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government was not interested in regulating people's food choices, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday and described as "unnecessary" the raging controversy over closure of abattoirs and meat shops in some cities on Independence Day.

He feigned ignorance about the existence of a 37-year-old government resolution (GR) allowing closure of abattoirs on certain days, including Independence Day, and noted municipal corporations take such decisions on their own.

Some civic bodies in Maharashtra have ordered the closure of slaughterhouses and shops selling meat on August 15, triggering a controversy. "The state government is not interested in (knowing) who eats what. We have many other issues to address," Fadnavis told reporters here. "Some people even went ahead and called vegetarian people as impotent. This nonsense should stop at once," he said.

Asked about some municipal corporations ordering closure of abattoir on August 15, the CM, "The state never took such a decision. A government resolution (GR) was issued in August 1988. Municipal corporations take such decisions (ordering closure of slaughterhouses) on their own. Even I was not aware of such a GR existing for such a long period." "I also learned about it (GR) through the media. Similar decisions were taken when (Shiv Sena UBT leader) Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister of Maharashtra (November 2019-June 22)," he opined.