Maharashtra Government Moves SC Against HC's Acquittals Of 12 Convicts In Mumbai Train Blasts Case

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday moved before the Supreme Court, challenging the judgment delivered by the Bombay High Court on July 21, acquitting all 12 convicts in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter on Tuesday before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. Mehta sought an urgent listing and hearing on the appeal filed by the Maharashtra government. Mehta said that the special leave petition is ready, and added, “Please list it tomorrow. There is urgency….”.

The CJI said the papers reported that some accused have already been released from prison following the judgment of the high court. The apex court agreed to list the matter on Thursday.

The Bombay High Court on Monday overturned the conviction of 12 persons, including the four death row convicts in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case and acquitted them, noting the prosecution had "utterly failed" to prove the case against them.

The Monday judgement authored by a special bench of Justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak comes 19 years after the terror attack that shook the city's Western line of the local train network.

Seven blasts resulted in the killing of over 180 people and leaving several others injured on July 11, 2006. The bench said the evidence relied on by the prosecution was not conclusive to convict the accused persons.

The high court set aside the special MCOCA court's order handing down death sentences to five and life terms to seven accused. The high court expressed doubts regarding the confessional statements of the accused and the testimony of witnesses, and it was not convinced by the probe into the matter.

"The prosecution has utterly failed to prove the case against the accused. It is hard to believe that the accused committed the crime. Hence, their conviction is quashed and set aside," the HC said.

The bench said the prosecution has failed to even bring on record the type of bombs used in the crime, and that the evidence relied on by it was not conclusive to convict the accused persons. The witness statements and alleged recoveries made from the accused have no evidentiary value, as per the HC order that quashed the conviction.

"The prosecution has failed to even bring on record the type of bombs used in the alleged crime. Hence, the evidence of recovery is not sufficient to prove the offence against the accused," it said.

Also Read

Acquittal Of Accused In 7/11 Train Blasts Case: Justice Delayed But Finally Delivered, Say Kin

Mumbai Train Blasts: Bombay HC Acquits All Convicts; Rejects Confession As 'Forced' And Says Prosecution 'Utterly Failed'