Maharashtra Government Approves New Deputy RTO At Palghar

The Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik gave an assurance at a public meeting last month about creating a new regional transport office at Palghar.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik approves new Deputy RTO at Palghar
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 21, 2025 at 6:01 PM IST

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved the creation of a new deputy regional transport office (Dy RTO) at Palghar, near Mumbai, and its vehicle registration code will be ‘MH-60’, an official said on Wednesday.

Once operational, residents of the area won’t need to visit the Virar-Vasai area in the Palghar district for any work related to the transport department. According to a government resolution (GR) issued on May 21, the number of Dy RTOs in the state will rise to 36 with the new addition. Maharashtra now has 24 regional transport offices (RTOs).

This is the third Dy RTO created in 2025 and the second in May. Earlier, the government had approved a deputy RTO each at Mira-Bhayander in Thane district and Jat in Sangli district in western Maharashtra.

The state transport commissioner has been tasked with appointing officers for licensing, registration, and taxation at the Palghar deputy RTO, besides securing land on lease for the new facility, the official said.

As per a release issued by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik’s office on Tuesday, he had given an assurance at a public meeting last month about creating a new regional transport office at Palghar. Sarnaik, who hails from Thane, and represents the Ovala-Majiwada Assembly constituency, has thus fulfilled his promise.

