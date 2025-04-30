Maharashtra Government Acquires Historic Raghuji Sword At An Auction In London

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government has acquired the historic Raghuji Sword at an auction in London for Rs 47.15 Lakh.

The sword was owned and used by Raghujiraje Bhosale I, the founder of the Bhosale family of Nagpur and an important chieftain in the Maratha army during the reign of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj. The sword was auctioned in London, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar informed.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shelar had given the responsibility of Embassy liaison to Additional Chief Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department, Vikas Kharg who, set up a planning and communication mechanism to participate in the auction. As per the Chief Minister's suggestion, Shelar immediately appointed a mediator and the government participated in the auction and managed to buy the sword.

The Raghuji sword (ETV Bharat)

The expected cost of the sword is around Rs 47.15 lakh including handling, transportation and insurance costs. Raghujiraje Bhosale I (1695 – 1755) was the founder of the Bhosale family of Nagpur and an important commander in the Maratha army during the reign of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj. Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj had bestowed the title of 'Senasahibsubha' on Raghujiraje for his bravery and war strategy.

Raghujiraje Bhosale I led military campaigns against the Nawab of Bengal in 1745 and 1755 and expanded the Maratha empire to Bengal and Odisha. Along with this, he established his dominance over the regions of Chanda, Chhattisgarh, and Sambalpur during his reign. He also defeated the Nawabs of Cuddapah and Kurnool and established his military and political dominance in South India. Raghujiraje Bhosale is also considered the most courageous Maratha warrior of the 18th century.

The Raghuji sword (ETV Bharat)

The royal weapons of the Nagpur Bhosale family are an unparalleled combination of craftsmanship and beauty. The sword of Raghujiraje Bhosale, which was auctioned in London, is a fine example of the Maratha style 'Firang' sword. The sword features a straight, single-edged blade and a gold-encrusted Mulheri Ghat hilt. The blade is manufactured in Europea and the name of the company that made it is mentioned on it.

European blades were popular among the upper classes of medieval India. The Devanagari inscription 'Srimant Raghoji Bhosale Senasahibsubha Firang' is written in gold ink on the back of the blade. The inscription on the blade indicates that this sword was made for Raghuji Bhosale or was used by him. The Mulheri hilt of the sword is decorated with gold ink. The hilt of the sword is wrapped in green cloth.

The Firang sword of Raghujiraje Bhosale I is important for many reasons. Most medieval Maratha weapons were characterized by little or no engraving and the absence of the name of the maker or user on them. The exception is the sword of Raghujiraje Bhosale, which is engraved with a name. Shelar said the sword will be put up for public display soon.