Maharashtra Gets Its 12th Semi-high Speed Train As PM Modi Flags Off Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat Express

Nagpur: In a major boost to the tourism and travel sector, Maharashtra on Sunday got its 12th semi-high-speed train in Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune Vande Bharat Express virtually inaugurated by PM Modi from Bengaluru.

PM Modi Flags Off Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat Express (ETV Bharat)

The PM flagged off the Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune Vande Bharat Express from Bengaluru Railway Station through video conferencing. Along with this, he also flagged off the KSR Bengaluru-Belgaum and Shri Mata Vaishno devi Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat Express. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and other dignitaries were present on this occasion. While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were present on the occasion.

Who will benefit

Maharashtra has got the twelfth Vande Bharat Express in the form of Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune semi-high speed train. This is the first Vande Bharat Express to be received by a region that is still deprived of Vande Bharat service between Wardha and Manmad. The Ajni (Nagpur) Pune Vande Bharat service is expected to give a big boost to travel between the two fast-developing metropolises for trade, tourism, education and employment. This will benefit traders, students, employees and tourists.

An inside view of Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat Express (ETV Bharat)

Longest distance Vande Bharat Express

Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune Vande Bharat Express is the longest distance Vande Bharat in the country covering a distance of 881 kilometers. The train will run on the Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahmednagar, Daund Cord Line route.

A view of Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat Express (ETV Bharat)

The regular service details

According to railway officials, Train No. 26101 Pune-Ajni (Nagpur) Vande Bharat Express will depart from Pune at 06:25 AM 6 days a week (except Tuesday) from 11.08.2025 and arrive at Ajni at 18:25 PM while Train No. 26102 Ajni-Pune Vande Bharat Express – will depart from Ajni at 09:50 AM on 6 days a week (except Monday) from 12.08.2025 and arrive at Pune at 21:50 PM.

There will be a total of 8 coaches, out of which 1 is an executive chair car, while 7 are chair car coaches and can carry 590 passengers at a time.

A view of Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat Express (ETV Bharat)

Ticket prices

The ticket prices fixed by the Railways are as follows: