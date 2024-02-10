Two Thane Youths Begin Free Bike Ambulance Service for Poor People Living on Streets

Thane (Maharashtra) : Only when a person experiences the situation himself does he understand the suffering of others. Two youths who faced many difficult situations while living themselves on the streets have provided free mobile ambulance service to the homeless people. Hamraj Joshi and Sameer Sheikh have provided this bike ambulance through their service organization.

Many homeless people living on the streets and sidewalks find it difficult when they fall sick. No ambulance is available to take them to the hospital immediately. Handcarts are often used to carry dead bodies in times of deaths.

Hamraj Joshi and Sameer Shaikh came up with the idea of ​starting ​the bike ambulance with their own money and with some help from others. They got this bike ambulance from Ahmedabad spending nearly Rs 4 lakh. Ambulance has a small box to carry one person and not only has a fan light but can also accommodate an oxygen cylinder.

Big ambulances cannot move through narrow-street settlements and struggle to transport patients and dead bodies. But since this bike ambulance is very small, it can pass through even smaller spaces and thus it has started to be used well for transporting patients and dead bodies. Hamraj Joshi has started this service on 26 January 2024 through his Pukar Seva Pratishthan Trust.

Since then, they have transported around 15 to 20 patients to government hospitals and they are providing this service free of cost. Being homeless in childhood, Hamraj has started this service only for the people living on the streets. He said that he intends to expand it further and it will be done only through public participation. He expressed regret that when he contacted the Municipal Corporation and the Chief Minister's office, he did not get any help from them.