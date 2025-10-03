ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra | Four and Half Year Old Girl Helps Flood Victims, Donates Diwali Savings

Every small contribution to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Maharashtra, is helping flood-affected victims in the state.

Maharashtra Floods
Collage: Varada Timade with Maharashtra Chief Minister (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 3, 2025 at 2:06 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Nagpur: There is no age for helping others. This was proved by Varada Timande, who is just four-years-old. Varada had saved Rs 5,000 for Diwali. But instead of using it, she donated to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Maharashtra, to help those affected by floods in the state. Her gesture is

Varada hails from a middle-class family in Nagpur. She had said some money for Diwali, so that she could buy her favourite toys. But in the meantime, Maharashtra was hit by rains and areas like Solapur, Latur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv were affected by floods. The farmers of these regions were devastated as their crops were submerged.

Hearing news of floods, Varda got disturbed. She asked an innocent question, "Will my money help one affected farmer?". Then she decided to donate all her savings to help those in distress and need.

She met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the occasion of Dasara on October 2 and handed over a cheque to him. Fadnavis was moved by Varada's gesture. Fadnavis hailed Varada, saying that her effort to help those in need was laudable. "Even if the amount is less, the thought behind it is invalueable."

According to Maharashtra government officials, so far, the state government has announced a financial aid of Rs 2,215 crore for 31.64 lakh affected farmers. In such a situation, every donation made to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Maharashtra, is invalueable.

Another aid came from a vegetable seller from Pune. Charan Vanave had collected Rs 1,13, 724 as offerings to Sadguru Shankar Maharaj, donated the amount to help the flood-affected farmers. Students from the Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan school in Latur district collected Rs 1,11,111 from a painting exhibition, and they donated the entire amount to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Maharashtra.

Fadnavis has appealed to the people to help generously to help the farmers in the state.

Read More

Shirdi Saibaba Trust Donates Rs 5 Crore To CM Relief Fund For Maharashtra Flood Victims

Jammu Kashmir Govt Pushes For Flood Rehab Package As SDRF Relief Falls Short

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DIWALI SAVINGSCHIEF MINISTER DEVENDRA FADNAVISFLOOD VICTIMSVEGETABLE SELLERMAHARASHTRA FLOODS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

Durgabari’s Puja In Ranchi Exemplifies Traditions Nurtured By Faith And Discipline

Only 10% of Indian students receive career guidance: Experts Warn AI Can’t Replace Human Career Counsellors

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.