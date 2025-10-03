ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra | Four and Half Year Old Girl Helps Flood Victims, Donates Diwali Savings

Nagpur: There is no age for helping others. This was proved by Varada Timande, who is just four-years-old. Varada had saved Rs 5,000 for Diwali. But instead of using it, she donated to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Maharashtra, to help those affected by floods in the state. Her gesture is

Varada hails from a middle-class family in Nagpur. She had said some money for Diwali, so that she could buy her favourite toys. But in the meantime, Maharashtra was hit by rains and areas like Solapur, Latur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv were affected by floods. The farmers of these regions were devastated as their crops were submerged.

Hearing news of floods, Varda got disturbed. She asked an innocent question, "Will my money help one affected farmer?". Then she decided to donate all her savings to help those in distress and need.

She met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the occasion of Dasara on October 2 and handed over a cheque to him. Fadnavis was moved by Varada's gesture. Fadnavis hailed Varada, saying that her effort to help those in need was laudable. "Even if the amount is less, the thought behind it is invalueable."