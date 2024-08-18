ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Five Killed As Milk Tanker Falls Into Gorge

Nashik/Thane (Maharashtra): At least five people were killed and four others injured after the milk tanker they were travelling in fell into a gorge on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place when the milk tanker was going from Sinnar in Nashik district to Mumbai at New Kasara Ghat on the Nashik-Mumbai highway at around noon, a senior police official said.

He said that the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital and their condition is stated to be critical. "Upon receiving information, a disaster management team rushed to the spot and started the relief work. Due to the heavy rain in the area, there were obstacles in the rescue operation. With the help of a rope, the personnel of the disaster management team descended into the gorge. They pulled four seriously injured people out of the gorge. The injured were immediately admitted to Kasara Rural Hospital by ambulance," the senior police official added.