Maharashtra | Fire Breaks Out On Daund-Pune Train; All Passengers Safe

Pune: A fire broke out in the Pune-bound DEMU train near the Yavat railway station on Monday morning, officials said. The exact reason why the blaze erupted is unclear.

According to officials, the incident took place around 7.30 AM and all the passengers were safe. It is understood that the fire broke out in the toilet of the third bogie of the train.

This train daily leaves Daund at 7.05 AM. The passengers were afraid as smoke spread everywhere, officials said, adding that the fire could have erupted due to a short circuit. A pasenger was trapped inside the toilet when the incident occurred but he was safely rescued by co-passengers.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule demanded that a suburban EMU service should start between Pune and Daund, which is in Pune district.

In a post on X, Sule said, " Hundreds of passengers travel regularly between Pune and Daund. But these passengers have to face problems. The journey of 'DEMU and MEMU' running between these two stations often gets delayed. Due to this, the passengers are very late in reaching their workplace in Pune. These things have been happening continuously in recent times, due to which many people have lost their jobs. To make this journey more convenient and punctual for the passengers, it is necessary to start a suburban EMU local service between Daund - Pune - Daund, just like the Lonavala - Pune - Lonavala suburban EMU local service between both stations."

"This is a demand of regular commuters for the last many years and it is necessary for the Railway Department to seriously consider their demands. Keeping this in mind, I humbly request the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to please instruct the concerned to start suburban EMU local services between both the stations," added Sule, who is the daughter of NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar.