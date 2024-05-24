ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: 3 Go Missing As Boat Capsizes Off Vengurla Port

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

A boat carrying seven persons was transporting ice for storing fish in another vessel when it caught in a wave and capsized. Three were saved and remaining four went missing.

Maharashtra: 3 Goes Missing As Boat Capsizes Off Vengurla Port
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat Picture)

Sindhudurg: Four persons went missing after a fishing boat capsized off Vengurla port on Thursday. A search operation has been launched for the missing persons.

There were around seven people in the boat and three of them were saved. Among the four missing persons, three are from Madhya Pradesh and one from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri.

The small boat had left Vengurla port on the night of May 23 carrying ice for storing fish. It was heading towards a large vessel when it was caught in a violent storm. Three persons jumped into the sea and managed to swim ashore by clinging to rocks. On the other hand, a huge wave capsized the boat throwing the remaining four persons overboard.

A search operation was launched immediately and rescue boats were deployed to look out for the missing persons. The operation continued late at night but there is still no information about the four.

On Thursday, three State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) jawans drowned after their boat capsized while undertaking a search operation in Pravara river in Ahmednagar. The SDRF team was searching for two youths who had gone missing a day before while swimming.

Prior to which, six persons drowned after their boat capsized in Ujani dam backwaters.

