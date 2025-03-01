Maharashtra: 10,000 Farmers to Hold State-Wide March In Mumbai On March 12 Against 'Shaktipeeth Highway'

Mumbai/Kolhapur: Over 10,000 farmers from across Maharashtra will hold a state-wide march at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai against the proposed Shaktipeeth Highway, which will connect western Maharashtra to Vidarbha. The march will be held on March 12.

The farmers are from 12 districts of the state through which the Highway passes. A meeting of the anti-Shaktipeeth Highway committee was held today in Kolhapur under the leadership of Congress leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Satej alias Bunty Patil.

Satej Patil said that the Budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature will commence in Mumbai on March 3. "We will unite all the opposition MLAs and MLCs and ask questions to the government about the Shaktipeeth Highway," added Patil.

The highway passes through 6 Assembly constituencies in the Kolhapur district - Shirol, Hatakanangle, Ichalkaranji, Kagal, Radhanagari-Bhudargad and Chandangad. The MLAs representing these constituencies have already clarified their stand. Kolhapur Guardian Minister and Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, former Maharashtra Minister Rajendra Patil Yedrawkar, and Ashok Mane have opposed the proposed Highway. All eyes are on MLA Rahul Awade and Shivajirao Patil on what stand they take.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation will need to acquire 27,000 hectares of land for the proposed project. Of this, 5,200 hectares of land are in Kolhapur district. Agriculture expert GS Medhe said that in case the land is acquired, it could pose a serious problem to the cultivation of sugarcane as the cash crop is cultivated on 80 per cent of the said land.

The initial opposition to the proposed highway started from the Kolhapur district only and now the farmers from Kolhapur are joined by agrarians from 11 other districts of the state. The proposed highway will join three famous temples in Maharashtra - Ambabi temple in Kolhapur, Tulaja Bhavani temple at Tuljapur and Renukadevi temple at Mahur. It will also connect two Jyotirlingas - Parli Vaijnath and Aundha Nagnath. Some other known temples, including the Vittal-Rukmini temple at Pandharpur in the Solapur district, are also expected to be joined by this proposed highway.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the 802-km long proposed highway would not be constructed in the area where there is an opposition to it.

A farmer Jaysingh Kalwal, told ETV Bharat that he would join the march against the proposed highway, which will be held in Mumbai on March 12.

Another farmer, Shivaji Wadingekar, said his three-acre land will go for the proposed Highway. "How will we survive? What should we do? What will our future generations eat? I will join the march in Mumbai with my entire family," he said.