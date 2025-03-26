Maharashtra | Farmer Earns Rs 8 Lakh in Two Months From Muskmelon Farming In Sangamner

By Ravindra Mahale

Sangamner: A farmer's decision to cultivate muskmelons has reaped him rich benefits as he earned a staggering Rs 8 lakh in just two months.

The demand for muskmelons is huge during summer. Due to this, young farmer Kiran Gosavi of Sangamner in Ahilaynagar district, keeping in mind the supply and demand calculations, planned to sell muskmelon during the holy month of Ramadan.

He has set an example for farmers by earning a whooping Rs 8 lakh in just two months. Gosavi hails from Konchi village, which is surrounded by mountains. He always experiments in agriculture using modern technology.

A few months ago, he erected a shade net on an area of ​​one and a half acres and planted bananas. For the first time in the region, he experimented with banana farming in shade nets. And he earned a huge income. Gosavi was richer by Rs 7 lakh, which he earned in just 9 months. His bananas were exported to Iran.

Not content with his success, he then earned a profit of Rs four lakh by cultivating tomatoes on two acres of land. There is a huge demand for muskmelons during Ramadan.

Studying this, Gosavi planted Muskmelon in his three-acre area in January with the help of mulching paper and drip irrigation. After two months, he cultivated 45 tons of muskmelons. Traders came to him directly and purchased Muskmelon at a price of Rs 21 per kg.

His village, Konchi, receives a lot of rain during the monsoon. However, due to the rocky terrain, water does not soak into the ground, and there is a severe shortage of water in the summer. To solve this problem, Gosavi created farm ponds in his field. He brought river water from a distance of 15 km through a pipeline and stored it.

With this planned water management, he has grown bananas, tomatoes and muskmelons in just 12 months, earning Rs 19 lakh. His experiment is proving to be a guiding light for many farmers who are facing water scarcity.