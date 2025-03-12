Maharashtra: Farmer Couple Cultivate 52 Tons Of Watermelons; Earn Huge Income

Nanded: In summer, the demand for watermelons, a watery fruit, is exceptionally high. An educated farmer couple from Nanded district cultivated a whopping 52 tons of watermelon in just one and a half acres of land.

The couple, Archana Salegave and Sagar Salegave, hail from Shelgaon Chhatri village in Naigaon Teshil. They reaped rich dividends from their hard work as they earned a staggering Rs six lakh by selling 52 tons of watermelons. The fruit was purchased by a local trader, who in turn sent them to Kerala.

Watermelon is used to make juices and is also used in fruit places or fruit chat in hotels and restaurants. Cut watermelon is also a favourite among the people. Consuming Watermelon helps the body in more than one way.

The Salegave couple, without complaining about no jobs and no capital for business, toiled hard in the current situation and produced a high quantity of watermelons. They planted the watermelon on December 8, 2024, as it usually takes two months for the fruit to grow. The duo took care of the fruit by providing timely fertilizers and water.

Sagar Salegave told ETV Bharat, "We took appropriate measures to prevent the spread of pest diseases on watermelons". "The main disease affecting watermelons is mosaic. Its symptoms are patchy or scattered spots, warts on the leaves, and twisted leaves. Another symptom is that the colour of the fruits is not uniform. Dark green spots appear on the watermelons or yellowish spots on the fruits," Sagar said.

He said that to avoid this, they took the utmost care, and the watermelons were covered with plastic. "Also, cow dung and vermicompost were used. With this and other measures, a record production was achieved," claimed Sagar.