Maharashtra: Ex-Navy Man Gorakhnath More Passes HSC At 78; Celebrates Like A Kid

Thane: When the results of the Higher Secondary Examination (HSC), popularly known as class 12, exams were declared online by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune, not only college-going students but a 78-year-old man had eagerly logged into the Board's official website.

The excitement of 78-year-old Gorakhnath More, a former Navy person, was the same of the college-going kids. And after More got to know that he had cleared the exam, he celebrated like a kid. He got 45 per cent marks.

For the record, the results of the HSC exam were announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune, on Monday, May 5.

More, who was born on April 30, 1947, retired after working in the Indian Navy for 32 years, but somehow he could not give the HSC exam while he was young. He hails from Jalgaon district.

After completing his education till the 11th standard, he became obsessed with serving the country. Due to that obsession, he joined the Indian Navy. While working in the Indian Navy, more stayed at Colaba in south Mumbai. After his retirement in 1997, he came to live with his family in Bhayander, a suburb in the Thane district.

He could not pursue his education as he had started working for the Navy. However, he knew the importance of education and ensured that both his children were well educated. His son, Nitesh More, is working with the Indian Navy, while his daughter Aarti is a doctor and has a clinic in Naigaon West in Thane district.

In 2024, when Ravi Bhatkar, director of Rishi Valmiki Vidyalaya and Junior College in Naigaon, went to Dr. Aarti's clinic, she expressed her desire that her father was keen to pursue education and he wanted to appear for the HSC exam in the arts stream.

Bhatkar collected his documents and sent them to the examination department of the board. After guiding him from time to time, he obtained permission from the board for the March 2025 examination.

More appeared for the examination at the New English School in Vasai. "Education has no age limit. My health is good. Now I want to become a lawyer, and I am going to prepare for it," Gorakhnath More told ETV Bharat.