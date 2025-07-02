Maharashtra: Ex-Minister, Ex-MLA Son Booked For Alleged Rs Two Crore Loan Fraud In Nashik

Nashik: Former Maharashtra minister Prashant Hiray and his son ex-MLA Apoorva Hiray have found themselves in trouble as police have registered a case against them for allegedly taking loans worth over Rs two crore using the names of 24 teachers and non-teaching staff without their knowledge.

Police said the money was diverted to the bank account of their educational institution.

As per reports, Vilas Pagare, a teacher at the institute Mahatma Gandhi Vidyamandir Educational Institute, lodged a complaint at Malegaon Camp police station. In the complaint, Pagare alleged that Venkatesh Cooperative Bank, where the former minister and his son hold senior positions, sanctioned a loan of Rs 2.14 crore in the names of the 24 employees without their knowledge or consent. The amount was allegedly transferred to the institution's account.

The entire matter came to fore when complainant Pagare, who had earlier taken Rs seven lakh loan from the bank in 2022, visited the bank to inquire about his remaining dues. To his shock, he was told by a bank employee that another loan of Rs 14 lakh was taken in his name back in 2018, without his approval. During further inquiry with the deputy registrar, it was revealed that similar loans were issued in the names of 23 other staff members.

Pagare further alleged that all these loans were sanctioned without consent or any document verification. What was even more shocking is that the application, approval, disbursal, and fund transfer took place on March 28, 2018, allegedly violating normal banking procedures that typically at least take a month.

"Currently, I am working as a teacher at Mahatma Gandhi Vidyamandir. A fake loan of Rs 14 lakh was taken in my name using forged signatures. The bank's directors misused their positions. I have filed a complaint against Prashant Hiray, Apoorva Hiray and Advait Hiray. I suspect more such fake loans have been issued," said complainant Vilas Pagare.

However, former MLA Apoorva Hiray has refuted all the allegations, terming it "politically motivated".

"This case has been filed for political vendetta. The bank's loan distribution has never had discrepancies. Government audits have taken place multiple times. Why was the complaint filed now, six months after the loan was repaid?" asked Hiray, expressing confidence in getting justice through the courts.