ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Elderly Man Declared Dead Becomes Alive After Ambulance Hits A Pothole In Kolhapur

Kolhapur: Strange as it may sound but a pothole on a road in Kolhapur gave a new lease of life to an elderly man.

A 65-year-old Pandurang Ulpe while chanting the name of Lord Vitthal at his house in Kasba Bawda suddenly started sweating and suffered a severe heart attack.

His grandson Omkar Ramane recalled what exactly happened to Ulpe. Ramane said, "My grandfather was not feeling well on December 16. He was rushed to a hospital in Kasba Bawda. The hospital asked us to admit him to a different hospital as his condition was critical and we took him to a private hospital."

According to Ramane, his grandfather was in a critical condition and doctors were trying to save him. "The doctors asked the kin to call his daughter. He was declared dead by the doctors and we started preparations for his last rites,' Ramane added.

However, neither Pandurang Ulpe nor his relatives knew what was in the store. A miracle happened on the way. While he was being taken home in the ambulance, his kin who were with him felt his movement when the vehicle hit a pothole.

The kin then rushed Pandurang Ulpe back to the DY Patil Hospital. This time, the doctors were also surprised. After being admitted to the hospital, Pandurang's heart started beating normally.