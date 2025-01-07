ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Dog Trouble: Women Attack Man, Family Over His Pet's Barking Noise; Thane Police Book 10

Thane: Police have registered a case against 10 women for allegedly attacking a man and his family members after being angry over his pet dog barking in their locality here, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday at Ambivili in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district.

The victim, a vegetable vendor, and the accused are neighbours. They had quarrels in the past over some issues, the official from Khadakpada police station said.

On Sunday evening, the pet dog of the vendor started barking in the locality. The accused got annoyed and rushed to his house where they allegedly thrashed him, his wife and daughter, the official said.