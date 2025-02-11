ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Two Dead, Five Injured After Car Carrying Devotees Rams Into Parked Truck In Mirzapur

Mirzapur: A five-year-old boy and a driver were killed, while five others sustained serious injuries after a car carrying devotees from Maharashtra crashed into a parked truck on the Rewa-Varanasi highway here in Uttar Pradesh early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The victims, residents of Alibag in Maharashtra, had travelled to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh, where they took holy dip at the Sangam ghat before heading to Varanasi for darshan in Kashi Vishwanath temple. According to the officials, they were returning via Mirzapur when their vehicle rammed into the parked truck near Barkachha Kala under Dehat Kotwali police limits.

The deceased were identified as driver Sunny Jaiswal and five-year-old Shreyansh. The injured—Pooja Jaiswal, Sanvi, Shyam, Sohesh, and a two-year-old girl—were rescued with the help of a JCB and rushed to the district hospital’s trauma centre, officials added.