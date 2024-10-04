Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal protested against the 'dilution' of the tribal quota by jumping into a safety net at Mantralaya, drawing significant attention.
Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Jumps Into Safety Net Over Tribal Quota
Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal jumps into the safety net at Mantralaya to oppose the "dilution" of tribal quota.
Narhari Zirwal, Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker (ANI)
Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal protested against the 'dilution' of the tribal quota by jumping into a safety net at Mantralaya, drawing significant attention.