15 AAP Candidates Had Sought ‘Bow And Arrow’ Symbol, But I Declined: Shinde

Shiv Shena chief Eknath Shinde claimed that several AAP candidates approached him about contesting the Delhi polls, but he refused due to his coalition commitment.

File photo of Eknath Shinde
File photo of Eknath Shinde (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 10, 2025, 6:36 AM IST

Thane: Maharashtra Deputy CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde claimed on Sunday that 15 AAP candidates had approached him for his party symbol to contest in the Delhi polls but he declined due to ‘yuti dharma’. Sena is a partner of the BJP, which won the Delhi assembly elections, in the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra.

“A total of 15 AAP candidates had reached out to me. I thought that if the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol went to them, votes would be split between the BJP and Sena and others would benefit. So I declined," said Shinde. The Sena chief said he had to honour “yuti dharma” (coalition commitment).

“I asked my MPs to campaign for the BJP candidates in the Delhi assembly elections,” said Shinde, who turned 61 on Sunday, at an event in Thane city. The BJP swept aside the AAP in Delhi, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats. The AAP secured only 22 seats, with top leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia suffering defeats.

He said several people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, wished him on his birthday. “They greeted me as Eknath Shinde and not as Maharashtra’s deputy CM,” he said.

