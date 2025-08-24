ETV Bharat / state

India-Pak Match Non-Issue, Oppn Should Raise Important Matters: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar responded to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Raut's criticism of the Centre's decision to let the Indian team play Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

File - Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
File - Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (IANS)
Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has hit out at the Opposition leaders raising "non-issues" like an India-Pakistan cricket match, instead of talking about matters such as crop losses due to heavy rains or traffic congestion. He was reacting to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's criticism of the Union government's decision to allow the Indian team to play with Pakistan in the Asia Cup against the backdrop of the terror attack in Pahalgam.

"A section of people feel that India should not have any ties with our rivals like Pakistan, which is responsible for terrorist activities in our nation. There is another group which watches these matches enthusiastically. As far as the Opposition is concerned, it needs to raise some important issues," Pawar said on Saturday.

"Today, there are some vital issues like heavy rainfall, crop damage and traffic congestion. However, members from the Opposition chose to speak on non-issues such as the India-Pakistan match," he added. Pawar also said there was no substance in the Opposition's allegations of vote theft. "Some people shared the data with the Opposition and later admitted that it was wrong information. The Opposition is trying to set a fake narrative, but it will not succeed," he said.

