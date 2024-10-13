ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Court Acquits Man In 2018 Kidnapping And Rape Case, Says "Relation Appears Consensual"

Thane: A local court has acquitted a man accused of kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl in 2018. It observed that the physical relations between the accused and the victim appear to be “consensual.”

Special Judge (POCSO Act cases) Ruby U Malvankar, in her judgement on September 21, said the victim was not a child at the relevant period, so the charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) couldn't be invoked.

She gave the accused the benefit of the doubt, stating that the "prosecution failed to prove the charges against him."

The case was filed against the accused based on a complaint by the girl’s father on April 11, 2018. She was working as domestic help in the district and allegedly went missing. Later, Thane Police traced her to a slum colony at Uttan in the Bhayander area of the district. Following the statement by the girl’s family, a kidnapping and rape case was filed against the accused.

However, during court proceedings, the girl testified that she entered into a consensual relationship with the accused with a desire to marry him.