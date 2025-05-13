Maharashtra Couple Killed In Philippines Road Accident

Vasai: In a tragic road mishap, a couple from Maharashtra's Vasai died after their two-wheeler was rammed by a speeding truck in Philippines, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Gerald Pereira, 50 and Priya,46, residents of Sandor area of Vasai taluka in Palghar district. The official announcement of the accident was made by the head priest of Sandor Church under the Vasai Diocese, Raymond Rumao.

According to the Badian police, the accident took place on May 10 in Badian area of Cebu. It is learnt that Gerald and Priya were riding on a two-wheeler when a Toyota Hilux truck driven recklessly by a Filipino citizen attempted to dangerously overtake them and lost control of the vehicle, which rammed the couple. Due to the collision, the Pereira couple's two-wheeler hit a cement electric pole leading to grievous injuries to both. They were taken to the nearby Badian District Hospital in critical condition. However, the doctors there declared Priya Pereira dead. Gerald Pereira was referred to Chong Hua Hospital in Mandaue City where he too succumbed.

The couple is survived by their son Tanish, 20 and daughter Trisha, 17. The process of bringing their bodies to India is underway and they will be cremated later. It is learnt that after being injured in the accident, Gerald called Father Raymond Rumao, a priest at Manikpur Church in Vasai, and informed him about the accident. This enabled him to convey the news of his accident to his family and other relatives.