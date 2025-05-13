ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Couple Killed In Philippines Road Accident

According to police, the accident took place in Badian area of Cebu in Phillipines where they were rammed by a speeding truck.

Maharashtra couple Gerald Pereira and Priya killed in Philippines road accident
Maharashtra couple Gerald Pereira and Priya killed in Philippines road accident (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2025 at 7:11 PM IST

1 Min Read

Vasai: In a tragic road mishap, a couple from Maharashtra's Vasai died after their two-wheeler was rammed by a speeding truck in Philippines, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Gerald Pereira, 50 and Priya,46, residents of Sandor area of Vasai taluka in Palghar district. The official announcement of the accident was made by the head priest of Sandor Church under the Vasai Diocese, Raymond Rumao.

According to the Badian police, the accident took place on May 10 in Badian area of Cebu. It is learnt that Gerald and Priya were riding on a two-wheeler when a Toyota Hilux truck driven recklessly by a Filipino citizen attempted to dangerously overtake them and lost control of the vehicle, which rammed the couple. Due to the collision, the Pereira couple's two-wheeler hit a cement electric pole leading to grievous injuries to both. They were taken to the nearby Badian District Hospital in critical condition. However, the doctors there declared Priya Pereira dead. Gerald Pereira was referred to Chong Hua Hospital in Mandaue City where he too succumbed.

The couple is survived by their son Tanish, 20 and daughter Trisha, 17. The process of bringing their bodies to India is underway and they will be cremated later. It is learnt that after being injured in the accident, Gerald called Father Raymond Rumao, a priest at Manikpur Church in Vasai, and informed him about the accident. This enabled him to convey the news of his accident to his family and other relatives.

Read More:

  1. Four Farm Workers Killed In Road Accident In Palnadu, Nara Lokesh Assures Support To Victims' Families
  2. Trailer-Vehicle Collision In Chhattisgarh's Raipur Kills 13; President Murmu, PM Modi Express Grief

Vasai: In a tragic road mishap, a couple from Maharashtra's Vasai died after their two-wheeler was rammed by a speeding truck in Philippines, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Gerald Pereira, 50 and Priya,46, residents of Sandor area of Vasai taluka in Palghar district. The official announcement of the accident was made by the head priest of Sandor Church under the Vasai Diocese, Raymond Rumao.

According to the Badian police, the accident took place on May 10 in Badian area of Cebu. It is learnt that Gerald and Priya were riding on a two-wheeler when a Toyota Hilux truck driven recklessly by a Filipino citizen attempted to dangerously overtake them and lost control of the vehicle, which rammed the couple. Due to the collision, the Pereira couple's two-wheeler hit a cement electric pole leading to grievous injuries to both. They were taken to the nearby Badian District Hospital in critical condition. However, the doctors there declared Priya Pereira dead. Gerald Pereira was referred to Chong Hua Hospital in Mandaue City where he too succumbed.

The couple is survived by their son Tanish, 20 and daughter Trisha, 17. The process of bringing their bodies to India is underway and they will be cremated later. It is learnt that after being injured in the accident, Gerald called Father Raymond Rumao, a priest at Manikpur Church in Vasai, and informed him about the accident. This enabled him to convey the news of his accident to his family and other relatives.

Read More:

  1. Four Farm Workers Killed In Road Accident In Palnadu, Nara Lokesh Assures Support To Victims' Families
  2. Trailer-Vehicle Collision In Chhattisgarh's Raipur Kills 13; President Murmu, PM Modi Express Grief

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VASAI COUPLE ROAD ACCIDENTMAHARASHTRA COUPLE ACCIDENTCOUPLE PHILIPPINE ACCIDENTPHILIPPINES ROAD ACCIDENTVASAI COUPLE PHILIPPINES ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.