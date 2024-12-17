ETV Bharat / state

Willing To Resign As Maharashtra Congress Chief, High Command Will Take Call: Patole

The senior Congress leader Nana Patole requested the central leadership to relieve him of the responsibility of the organisational post.

File photo of Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole
File photo of Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (ANI)
By PTI

Nagpur: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday said that he has expressed his willingness to resign from the post, and now the party high command will decide on it.

Talking to reporters on Vidhan Bhavan premises, Patole said the Congress's group leader in the state legislature will be chosen today. Following the party's worst-ever defeat in the assembly elections in Maharashtra, party sources had earlier claimed that the senior Congress leader had requested the central leadership to relieve him of the responsibility of the organisational post.

Patole, however, had clarified last week that he had not tendered resignation and rumours were being spread. Patole said the Congress's Maharashtra in-charge will arrive in the city on Tuesday evening, and the party's group leader in the state legislature will be elected. He said discussions about the state chief's post would also take place.

Queried whether he has tendered his resignation from the state chief's post, Patole said, "I have expressed my willingness. The party high command will decide on the same."

In the recently held assembly polls, the ruling Mahayuti registered a resounding victory and retained power in the state, pocketing a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi suffered a drubbing, winning 46 seats, of which Congress managed just 16 seats.

TAGGED:

