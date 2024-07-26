ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Congress Announces Ten Names for Coordination Committee

Mumbai : Congress announced ten names for Coordination Committee after the victory of Maha Vikas Aghadi in the Lok Sabha elections. The MVA is gearing up for the upcoming Legislative Assembly election. A coordination committee will be set up to coordinate the upcoming assembly elections with Shiv Sena, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, Nationalist Congress, Sharadchandra Pawar and Congress or all the three parties.

The Congress party has released a list of 10 candidates for the coordination committee. Thackeray group, Nationalist Congress Sharadchandra Pawar and Congress party will face the upcoming assembly elections together as Maha Vikas Aghadi. They have initiated steps to maintain coordination among the constituent parties of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Congress party general secretary K C Venugopal has issued a circular regarding their list of candidates. Maharashtra Congress state president Nana Patole, party leader Balasaheb Thorat, opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar, former Chief Minister senior leader Prithviraj Chavan, former minister Nitin Raut, senior Satej Patil and Naseem Khan are included in the list.