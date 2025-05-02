ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra CM Signs MoUs Worth Rs 8000 Crore At WAVES Summit, Govt Planning World-Class University In Mumbai

Mumbai: Giving a significant impetus to education, media and entertainment sectors in the state, the Maharashtra government on Friday inked three major pacts worth Rs 8000 crore with two foreign universities and a media-cum-entertainment firm at the ongoing WAVES (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit) in Mumbai.

On the second day of the four-day WAVES 2025 conference being held at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) here, Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis signed the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with University of Western Australia, the University of UK and Prime Focus for Media and Entertainment. The move is expected to bring in investments of Rs 8000 crore to the state, which consequently will improve education and develop infrastructure in the entertainment sector.

As per reports, the government is planning to set up a film city in Panvel in collaboration with Godrej. It will be equipped with modern technology and have facilities for shooting, production and post-production work, using artificial intelligence.

"I am very delighted that WAVES 2025 was organised here in Mumbai, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I have been interacting with many people since yesterday. We needed this platform in the country. We have the best of talents. Now they will get good scope through such a conference. Their creativity deserves a platform like this," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told media.