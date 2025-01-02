ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra CM Reviews Security Arrangements At Mantralaya

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the security measures at the Mantralaya along with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a meeting.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (IANS)
By PTI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday took a review of the security arrangements at the Mantralaya, the state secretariat in south Mumbai, with senior officials of the home department and the police force.

Fadnavis reviewed the security measures at the Mantralaya along with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a meeting, officials said.

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) I S Chahal, Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, Special Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti and other officers attended the meeting, they said.

Issues concerning other aspects of security were also discussed during the meeting, the officials said.

