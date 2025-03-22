ETV Bharat / state

Fadnavis Arrives In Nagpur For The First Time After Mar 17 Violence

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived in Nagpur late Friday evening for the first time after Vidarbha's largest city saw violence on March 17.

Stone pelting and arson were reported in several parts of Nagpur on that day over rumours that a ‘chadar' with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) seeking the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, which is in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

The CM will be staying overnight in Nagpur and has no public engagements, an official said. Sources said he may meet the media on Saturday and tour the riot-affected parts of the city.

Earlier in the day, the CM had said social media posts should have been tracked more effectively on the day of Nagpur violence as it would have helped the police figure out what was being planned. He, however, denied that there was any intelligence failure. The police response was apt and it cannot be said that it was inadequate, he said.

"Some social media posts had content in Bengali, which is also spoken in Bangladesh. It needs to be ascertained whether this is part of a larger design,” the CM said at an ABP Majha event.

He said social media should have been tracked in the afternoon (the day when the violence erupted). It was not done the way it should have been, said the chief minister, who belongs to Nagpur and heads the home department.

Messages were sent through social media asking people to gather, said Fadnavis, adding that these individuals are being arrested. “We have the capability but the habit (of tracking social media posts) needs to be inculcated. Had social media been tracked well that afternoon, we would have come to know (what was being planned),” he said.

During the violence, the problem was not on main roads but narrow lanes, he said. “Police showed the courage to venture into these lanes and face the situation. That’s why the situation did not escalate,” Fadnavis said, defending the police.