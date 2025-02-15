ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Visits Varanasi, Prays At Kashi Vishwanath Temple

The Chief Minister also took a boat ride with his wife Amruta and daughter Divija.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with his family visited the shrine of Baba Vishwanath in Varanasi after taking the holy dip at Mahakumbh
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and his family performing rituals at Kashi Vishwanath Temple (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 15, 2025, 1:49 PM IST

Varanasi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with his family visited the shrine of Baba Vishwanath in Varanasi after taking the holy dip at Mahakumbh.

Fadnavis, accompanied by his wife Amruta and daughter Divija, recited the Hanuman Chalisa during a boat ride from Manikarnika Ghat to Namo Ghat in Varanasi on Friday evening. Later, they visited the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and performed rituals during Shayan Aarti. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis shared his experience of Mahakumbh and termed it a divine experience. "I am overwhelmed and blessed," he said.

Fadnavis shared pictures of different religious places of Varanasi on his social media account, which also included his family members. He also enquired about the well-being of devotees from Maharashtra at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. He was greeted by locals at the temple. Fadnavis lauded the government of Yogi Adityanath and said people remember those who deliver. Taking a potshot at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said the leader only makes misleading statements. "History does not remember those who make only level allegations," Fadnavis said. Meanwhile, Adityanath is slated to visit Varanasi on Saturday. He will participate in the Kashi Tamil Sangamam program. Along with this, he will worship at Lord Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Varanasi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with his family visited the shrine of Baba Vishwanath in Varanasi after taking the holy dip at Mahakumbh.

Fadnavis, accompanied by his wife Amruta and daughter Divija, recited the Hanuman Chalisa during a boat ride from Manikarnika Ghat to Namo Ghat in Varanasi on Friday evening. Later, they visited the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and performed rituals during Shayan Aarti. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis shared his experience of Mahakumbh and termed it a divine experience. "I am overwhelmed and blessed," he said.

Fadnavis shared pictures of different religious places of Varanasi on his social media account, which also included his family members. He also enquired about the well-being of devotees from Maharashtra at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. He was greeted by locals at the temple. Fadnavis lauded the government of Yogi Adityanath and said people remember those who deliver. Taking a potshot at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said the leader only makes misleading statements. "History does not remember those who make only level allegations," Fadnavis said. Meanwhile, Adityanath is slated to visit Varanasi on Saturday. He will participate in the Kashi Tamil Sangamam program. Along with this, he will worship at Lord Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VARANASI NEWS TODAYVARANASI LATEST NEWSMAHARASHTRA CM BABA VISHWANATHDEVENDRA FADNAVIS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Anantyam Qalaa: A New Ally for Artists in Hyderabad's Art Community

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.