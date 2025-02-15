Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Visits Varanasi, Prays At Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Varanasi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with his family visited the shrine of Baba Vishwanath in Varanasi after taking the holy dip at Mahakumbh.

Fadnavis, accompanied by his wife Amruta and daughter Divija, recited the Hanuman Chalisa during a boat ride from Manikarnika Ghat to Namo Ghat in Varanasi on Friday evening. Later, they visited the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and performed rituals during Shayan Aarti. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis shared his experience of Mahakumbh and termed it a divine experience. "I am overwhelmed and blessed," he said.

Fadnavis shared pictures of different religious places of Varanasi on his social media account, which also included his family members. He also enquired about the well-being of devotees from Maharashtra at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. He was greeted by locals at the temple. Fadnavis lauded the government of Yogi Adityanath and said people remember those who deliver. Taking a potshot at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said the leader only makes misleading statements. "History does not remember those who make only level allegations," Fadnavis said. Meanwhile, Adityanath is slated to visit Varanasi on Saturday. He will participate in the Kashi Tamil Sangamam program. Along with this, he will worship at Lord Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple.