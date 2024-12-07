ETV Bharat / state

CM Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Shinde, Pawar Take Oath As Members Of Maharashtra Assembly

The three leaders were administered oath as MLAs by the legislative assembly's pro-tem speaker Kalidas Kolambkar soon after proceedings of House began at 11 am.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulates MLA Kalidas Kolambkar after he was elected as the pro-tem Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly, in Mumbai.
Representational Image (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took oath as a member of the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Saturday, on the first day of the three-day special session of the House. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar also took oath as members of the Maharashtra assembly. The three leaders were administered the oath as MLAs by the legislative assembly's pro-tem speaker Kalidas Kolambkar soon after the proceedings of the House began at 11 am.

The pro-tem speaker will administer the oath of office to the rest of the 287 newly-elected MLAs. Results of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls were declared on November 23, wherein the Mahayuti alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) registered a resounding victory by winning 230 of the 288 assembly seats.

The new government was sworn in on December 5 with Devendra Fadnavis returning as the chief minister, while Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief ministers.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took oath as a member of the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Saturday, on the first day of the three-day special session of the House. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar also took oath as members of the Maharashtra assembly. The three leaders were administered the oath as MLAs by the legislative assembly's pro-tem speaker Kalidas Kolambkar soon after the proceedings of the House began at 11 am.

The pro-tem speaker will administer the oath of office to the rest of the 287 newly-elected MLAs. Results of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls were declared on November 23, wherein the Mahayuti alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) registered a resounding victory by winning 230 of the 288 assembly seats.

The new government was sworn in on December 5 with Devendra Fadnavis returning as the chief minister, while Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief ministers.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEPUTY CM EKNATH SHINDEAJIT PAWARKALIDAS KOLAMBKARCM FADNAVIS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.