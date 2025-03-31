ETV Bharat / state

Aurangzeb's Tomb Is A Protected Monument, But His Glorification Will Not Be Allowed: Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said whether people like Mughal emperor Aurangzeb or not, his tomb is a protected monument, but his glorification will not be allowed. Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said structures "outside the purview of law" should be removed.

"Whether we like Aurangzeb or not, his tomb is a protected monument. We will not allow anyone to glorify him," he said. Right-wing organisations have been demanding the removal of the 17th-century Mughal ruler's tomb at Khultabad town in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Rumours about a "chadar" with holy inscriptions being burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) seeking the removal of the tomb triggered violence in Nagpur earlier this month. Fadnavis further dismissed Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's remarks in an article criticising the New Education Policy 2020, claiming that the Centre was using it to communalise education.

"We are Indianising education. The British introduced an education system aimed at making Indians their subordinates. There should be no opposition to Indianising education. Any patriot would support it. Sonia Gandhi should gather proper information and support this initiative," he said.

He cited a letter by British historian T B Macaulay that stated that unless the then education system was changed, the British would not be able to rule the country. Asked about the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) demanding the use of Marathi in banks, the chief minister said the language should be used wherever expected, and there is nothing wrong with it.