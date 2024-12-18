ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra CM Launches Website Of Goseva Ayog

The commission's website (www.mahagosevaayog.org) was launched at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Nagpur, where the state legislature is currently having its winter session.

File photo of Devendra Fadnavis
File photo of Devendra Fadnavis (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday launched the website of the Maharashtra Goseva Ayog, a commission formed for the preservation, protection and welfare of cows, including the indigenous breeds, and other cattle. The commission's website (www.mahagosevaayog.org) was launched at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Nagpur, where the state legislature is currently having its winter session.

The state has 1.39 crore cows of which 13 lakh are of indigenous breeds. Commission chairman Shekhar Mundada said initiatives like special dairy for cows, cow tourism, and management of old bovines will be undertaken by the panel. The previous Eknath Shinde government had declared desi (indigenous) cows as 'Rajyamata-Gomata', citing the importance of cows in Indian culture, agriculture, and healthcare.

According to the animal husbandry department, the Goseva Ayog's main aims include the conservation, protection and welfare of cattle in Maharashtra and monitoring and supervising the registration of organizations working for the same.

To ensure active participation of institutions in the development of Indigenous breeds of cattle in the state and care and management of cattle seized for violation of existing laws.

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday launched the website of the Maharashtra Goseva Ayog, a commission formed for the preservation, protection and welfare of cows, including the indigenous breeds, and other cattle. The commission's website (www.mahagosevaayog.org) was launched at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Nagpur, where the state legislature is currently having its winter session.

The state has 1.39 crore cows of which 13 lakh are of indigenous breeds. Commission chairman Shekhar Mundada said initiatives like special dairy for cows, cow tourism, and management of old bovines will be undertaken by the panel. The previous Eknath Shinde government had declared desi (indigenous) cows as 'Rajyamata-Gomata', citing the importance of cows in Indian culture, agriculture, and healthcare.

According to the animal husbandry department, the Goseva Ayog's main aims include the conservation, protection and welfare of cattle in Maharashtra and monitoring and supervising the registration of organizations working for the same.

To ensure active participation of institutions in the development of Indigenous breeds of cattle in the state and care and management of cattle seized for violation of existing laws.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHIEF MINISTER DEVENDRA FADNAVISMAHARASHTRACOMMISSION CHAIRMAN SHEKHAR MUNDADA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

White Tigers Find Safe Haven In Chhattisgarh's Maitri Bagh Zoo

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.