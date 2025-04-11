ETV Bharat / state

MUMBAI 1, Single Card For Public Transportation In Mumbai To Be Launched Soon

Railway Minister said railway works of Rs 1,73,804 crore are underway in Maharashtra, and new works worth Rs 23,778 crore have been sanctioned this year.

A file photo of Devendra Fadnavis
A file photo of Devendra Fadnavis (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 11, 2025 at 3:01 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: `MUMBAI 1', a single card for public transportation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), will be launched soon, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Friday. Speaking at a press conference with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, he said the single card can be used for travelling by Metro, Mono Rail, suburban local trains and public transport buses.

"The architecture of the card will be ready in a month," Fadnavis added. Vaishnaw said railway works of Rs 1,73,804 crore are underway in Maharashtra, and new works worth Rs 23,778 crore have been sanctioned this year. As many as 238 new air-conditioned trains have been sanctioned for the Mumbai suburban network and their manufacturing will start soon, the railway minister said.

Further, Rs 17,000 crore-worth projects are underway in the city, and this will transform the railway network in the country's financial capital, Vaishnaw added.

The Gondia-Ballarshah railway line in eastern Maharashtra has been approved and it will boost connectivity between Vidarbha and neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Telangana, CM Fadnavis said, adding the share of the Union government in the project will be of Rs 4,019 crore.

The `Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit Train Line which will take tourists through areas where forts belonging to the era of the founder of the Maratha state are located will be launched, Fadnavis announced on this occasion.

Mumbai: `MUMBAI 1', a single card for public transportation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), will be launched soon, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Friday. Speaking at a press conference with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, he said the single card can be used for travelling by Metro, Mono Rail, suburban local trains and public transport buses.

"The architecture of the card will be ready in a month," Fadnavis added. Vaishnaw said railway works of Rs 1,73,804 crore are underway in Maharashtra, and new works worth Rs 23,778 crore have been sanctioned this year. As many as 238 new air-conditioned trains have been sanctioned for the Mumbai suburban network and their manufacturing will start soon, the railway minister said.

Further, Rs 17,000 crore-worth projects are underway in the city, and this will transform the railway network in the country's financial capital, Vaishnaw added.

The Gondia-Ballarshah railway line in eastern Maharashtra has been approved and it will boost connectivity between Vidarbha and neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Telangana, CM Fadnavis said, adding the share of the Union government in the project will be of Rs 4,019 crore.

The `Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit Train Line which will take tourists through areas where forts belonging to the era of the founder of the Maratha state are located will be launched, Fadnavis announced on this occasion.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CARD FOR PUBLIC TRANSPORTATIONMUMBAI METROPOLITAN REGIONRAILWAY MINISTER ASHWINI VAISHNAWMAHARASHTRA CM FADNAVISPUBLIC TRANSPORTATION IN MUMBAI

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

A Stitch In Time: Tale Of A Transgender Tailor In Chennai Who Carved Her Space With Pain & Pride

Exclusive | Bharat Web Navigator: Ajna Founder Shares How They Built India's First SSI Web Browser

Trip To Heaven On Earth: Offbeat Escapes, Full Houseboats And Scenic Journeys Await As Spring Awakens In Kashmir

Muhammad Yunus: Crossing The Line ? Will China Bite The Bait?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.