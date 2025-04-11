ETV Bharat / state

MUMBAI 1, Single Card For Public Transportation In Mumbai To Be Launched Soon

Mumbai: `MUMBAI 1', a single card for public transportation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), will be launched soon, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Friday. Speaking at a press conference with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, he said the single card can be used for travelling by Metro, Mono Rail, suburban local trains and public transport buses.

"The architecture of the card will be ready in a month," Fadnavis added. Vaishnaw said railway works of Rs 1,73,804 crore are underway in Maharashtra, and new works worth Rs 23,778 crore have been sanctioned this year. As many as 238 new air-conditioned trains have been sanctioned for the Mumbai suburban network and their manufacturing will start soon, the railway minister said.

Further, Rs 17,000 crore-worth projects are underway in the city, and this will transform the railway network in the country's financial capital, Vaishnaw added.