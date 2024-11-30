Eknath Shinde Will Be Back Tomorrow, Cabinet Will Be Finalised Soon: Shiv Sena's Uday Samant

Mumbai: Refuting all reports that Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is 'upset' amid the speculations over the CM's face, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant clarified that the party chief would be back from his native village tomorrow and has the next cabinet will be finalised soon. This comes after Eknath Shinde travelled to his native village in Satara district on Friday.

"The reports that he is upset are emerging from the media. We were with Eknath Shinde till early morning. Tomorrow he will be back and it is not as if the meeting takes place physically only, they also take place through video conferencing and mobile. As Eknath Shinde has said the Maharashtra cabinet will be finalised soon," Uday Samant told ANI.

Earlier on late Thursday night, Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and other Mahayuti leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in the national capital. After meeting with Shah and Nadda, Eknath Shinde said that the meeting was "good and positive", adding that another meeting will be conducted, which is expected to yield a decision for the Chief Minister face.

"The meeting was good and positive. This was the first meeting. We discussed with Amit Shah and JP Nadda...There will be another meeting of the Mahayuti. In this meeting, a decision will be taken about who will be the Chief Minister. The meeting will be held in Mumbai," he said. The leaders gathered to deliberate on the formation of the new government in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis asserted that the Mahayuti alliance had no internal differences and that a decision on the Chief Minister would be made soon after consulting the leaders. Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said, "In our Mahayuti alliance, there has never been a difference of opinion. We have always made decisions collectively. Before the elections, we announced that the decision regarding the Chief Minister's post would be taken collectively after the results. A few people had doubts, but Eknath Shinde ji has clarified those today. We will soon meet our leaders and finalise the decision."

The Maharashtra Assembly election results were declared on November 23, with BJP-led Mahayuti alliance storming back to power with a landslide majority. The ruling alliance, however, is yet to finalise its Chief Minister face. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member Maharashtra Assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)