Maharashtra Cabinet Nod To Amend Laws To Increase Daily Working Hours From 9 To 10 In Private Sector

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to amend laws that will allow increasing the maximum daily working hours for private sector employees from the present nine to 10 hours. The move is aimed at attracting investments, generating employment and safeguarding workers' rights, an official statement said.

The state cabinet, during its meeting presided over by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, cleared the changes recommended by a central task force, bringing Maharashtra in line with states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Tripura, which have already implemented similar reforms.

The amendments will be done to the Factories Act, 1948 and the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017, it said. The amendments will allow industries to function without disruption during peak demand or labour shortages while ensuring that workers receive proper overtime compensation.

With this, the limit of daily working hours in industries will increase from nine to 12 hours, while rest breaks will be allowed after six hours instead of five. The legal overtime cap will rise from 115 to 144 hours per quarter, with mandatory written consent from workers. Weekly work hours will also be extended from 10.5 hours to 12 hours, it said.

Similarly, under the amended Shops and Establishments Act, daily working hours will be raised from nine to 10, overtime limits from 125 to 144 hours, and emergency duty hours will be extended to 12. The changes will apply to the establishments having 20 or more workers.