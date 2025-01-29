ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Cabinet Keeps Toll Rates On Atal Setu Unchanged Till Dec 2025

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday decided to keep the toll rates on the Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge that connects south Mumbai to its satellite city Navi Mumbai, unchanged at Rs 250 till the end of this year.

With this, the vehicles will be able to use the Atal Setu, which is officially named the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu and also known as the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), at "discounted" rates for another year.

A statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO) said a decision was taken in the cabinet meeting to review the toll rates of Atal Setu annually and continue the same discounted toll rates till December 31, 2025.

Due to this fresh decision, the minimum toll amount for four-wheeler vehicles, like cars and SUVs, will remain Rs 250, it said. On January 4 last year, the Maharashtra cabinet decided to give a discount of 50 per cent on the proposed toll rates by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).