Maharashtra Bus Accident: 3 Women Among 5 Killed, 27 Injured As Wedding Party Bus Turns Turtle

Mumbai: At least five people, including three women, died, while 27 others sustained grievous injuries after a private bus enroute to a wedding ceremony overturned at a ghat in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Friday.
The mishap occurred in Tamhini ghat under the Pune-Mumbai-Mangaon police station limits, when the driver lost control over the wheels at a dangerous turn, and it skidded off road before turning turtle. The passengers from Chakan were reportedly on their way to attend a wedding ceremony at Birwadi Mahad.
Soon after the incident, police rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operation.
Five persons have died in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Sangeeta Dhananjay Jadhav, Gaurav Ashok Darade, Shilpa Pradeep Pawar, Vandana Jadhav, while identity of another victim is yet to be confirmed by police.
Twenty seven others, who were rescued in a critical condition, have been shifted to Mangaon Rural Hospital for necessary treatment.
Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge said, "The private bus carrying members of one Jadhav family met with an accident on Tamhini Ghat under Mangaon police limits. The family from Chakan was heading to a wedding ceremony at Birwadi Mahad when the driver lost control of the vehicle and the bus overturned. Five people have died. 27 injured persons were rescued and sent to Mangaon Rural Hospital. Rescue teams and police were deployed for swift operations at the spot.”
While an investigation is currently underway, sources said the mishap occurred due to negligence of the bus driver, against whom police may soon register an FIR.
