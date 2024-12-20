ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Bus Accident: 3 Women Among 5 Killed, 27 Injured As Wedding Party Bus Turns Turtle

Mumbai: At least five people, including three women, died, while 27 others sustained grievous injuries after a private bus enroute to a wedding ceremony overturned at a ghat in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Friday.

The mishap occurred in Tamhini ghat under the Pune-Mumbai-Mangaon police station limits, when the driver lost control over the wheels at a dangerous turn, and it skidded off road before turning turtle. The passengers from Chakan were reportedly on their way to attend a wedding ceremony at Birwadi Mahad.

Soon after the incident, police rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operation.

Five persons have died in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Sangeeta Dhananjay Jadhav, Gaurav Ashok Darade, Shilpa Pradeep Pawar, Vandana Jadhav, while identity of another victim is yet to be confirmed by police.