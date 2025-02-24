Maharashtra B.Tech Graduate-Turned-Miller Helps Father's Flour Mill Flourish With 'Girni Wale' App

Shirdi: In today's fast-paced world, most people have switched to online shopping as it delivers food, groceries and other products at doorsteps, while simultaneously saving a lot of time and energy. With more and more people, especially the working couples, giving priority to online grocery sales, a miller from Rahata in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district came up with a unique idea to facilitate online delivery of freshly milled flour and grains.

After completing his B.Tech, Dattatray Bankar worked for 10 years in the city, but for some reasons, he did not seem to enjoy his job. Eventually, he quit and returned to his village. With no future plans, he joined his father's flour mill.

Changing Times, Changing Minds

It was during the pandemic that Bankar saw an opportunity to expand the mill's reach, given that lot of rural denizens also started getting everything ordered online from the comfort of their homes. Bankar created a user-friendly app named 'Girni Wale' to start delivery of different types of grains and freshly ground flour to people. The idea became an instant hit in the region.

Changing Times, Changing Minds: After Quitting Job, Maha Miller Making Waves In Flour Business (ETV Bharat)

In the first eight days of app launch, more than 150 customers placed orders and Bankar's family business flourished like never before. Through 'Girni Wale' app, people are ordering jowar, bajra, rice, various types of grains and fresh flour. The app also allows customers to choose whether the grinding should be coarse or fine.

"In this digital age, traditional businesses have also gone online. Therefore, when curbs were imposed during pandemic, I came up with this idea and it clicked. This is currently available only in Rahata. Seeing its massive success, we are now planning to expand it to nearby cities as well," said Dattatray Bankar.

