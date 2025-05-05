ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2025: Girls Outperform Boys, Konkan Division Tops

In 37 out of 154 subjects students scored 100 percent marks, Maharashtra board chairperson said.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 5, 2025 at 1:31 PM IST

Pune: The class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results were declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday. An overall pass percentage of 91.88 was recorded while girls again outperformed boys with a success rate of 94.88 compared to 89.51 by boys.

Addressing a press conference, board chairperson Sarad Gosavi said among the nine divisions, Konkan has bagged the top position with a pass percentage of 96.74 while Latur ranks last with a success rate of 89.46.

This year, a total of 14,27,085 students registered for the class 12 board exam held in March, of which, 14,17,969 students appeared and 13,02,873 students passed, he said.

A total of 36,133 candidates registered as private students of which, 35,697 appeared and 29,892 passed, recording a pass percentage of 83.73. This apart, there were 7,310 differently-abled students who registered a pass percentage of 92.38. The board has given concessional grace marks for the differently-abled to enable them to pass the exam, the Maharashtra board chairperson added.

The science stream recorded a pass percentage of 97.33 followed by commerce with 92.68 and vocational with 83.26. From the arts stream, 80.52 percent students qualified the exam, Gosavi said.

The exam was conducted in 154 subjects and in 37 subjects, students scored 100 percent, he added.

