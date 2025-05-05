ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2025: Girls Outperform Boys, Konkan Division Tops

Pune: The class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results were declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday. An overall pass percentage of 91.88 was recorded while girls again outperformed boys with a success rate of 94.88 compared to 89.51 by boys.

Addressing a press conference, board chairperson Sarad Gosavi said among the nine divisions, Konkan has bagged the top position with a pass percentage of 96.74 while Latur ranks last with a success rate of 89.46.

This year, a total of 14,27,085 students registered for the class 12 board exam held in March, of which, 14,17,969 students appeared and 13,02,873 students passed, he said.