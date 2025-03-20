Maharashtra Bhushan For Globally Acclaimed Sculptor Ram Sutar

Mumbai: Ram Sutar, a prolific renowned sculptor who had designed the world's tallest statue, the statue of unity in Gujarat, has been selected for Maharashtra Bhushan Award for the year 2024 by the state government.

This was announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. "Sutar is 100 years old and still creates sculptures", the Chief Minister told the House. Sutar, whose 100th birthday was celebrated last month, is an internationally renowned sculptor. The sculptures he has created still bear witness to history. He has a hand in building real and life-like statues. The human emotions in his sculptures are so subtle and eloquent that they convey a message to the viewers, he said.

Sutar has created several large sculptures across the country. Among them, the Statue of Unity, which was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project, is Sutar's most notable creation. Sutar during the last 40 years of his career, has created more than 50 magnificent sculptures.

His other notable creations including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in the Arabian Sea near Mumbai (400 feet high), the 'Statue of Equality' at Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial (350 feet high) at Indu Mills in Mumbai, the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Sculpture in Pimpri-Chinchwad-Mulshi (100 feet high), and the Shri Ram Sculpture in Ayodhya (650 feet high) are under construction. In 1999, he received the Padma Shri and in 2016, the Padma Bhushan. In October 2018, Sutar received the Tagore Award for cultural harmony. Sutar was born in a Vishwakarma family, on 19 February 1925, in the village of Gondur, in Dhule district of Maharashtra.