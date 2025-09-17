ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Begins Crackdown On Fake Birth Certificates Of Rohingya, Bangladeshi Migrants

Now, registrars will provide lists of delayed registrations to Tehsildars, who must verify records and cancel bogus certificates.

Maharashtra Begins Crackdown On Fake Birth Certificates Of Rohingya, Bangladeshi Migrants
Representational image. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 17, 2025 at 10:50 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has launched a drive against racketeers who issue birth certificates to Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators to make them eligible to enjoy rights as Indian citizens.

Sources said many infiltrators secured Aadhaar, voter IDs, and other documents using birth certificates issued through bribery and unauthorised orders from junior officials.

To check fraudulent activities, the government has amended rules under the Birth and Death Registration Act, 1969. Authorities restricted the power to issue delayed birth or death certificates to Tehsildars, Taluka Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, and District Magistrates.

According to the government, orders issued by officers below these ranks, especially for registrations filed more than a year after birth, are now deemed invalid. The Public Health Department has directed the immediate cancellation of such certificates.

Now, registrars will provide lists of delayed registrations to Tehsildars, who must verify records and cancel bogus certificates. Police will then confiscate the originals, update the CRS portal, and investigate fraudulent holders. Cancelled certificates will be reviewed by District Magistrates or Sub-Divisional Magistrates to prevent misuse.

Kailash Salunke, deputy secretary, Public Health Department, said, "Instructions have been given to compile the details of cancelled registrations and submit them to the government office by the district magistrate or commissioner. Action will be taken in three phases. The same process will be completed within three months of the special campaign."

For genuine Indian citizens whose certificates are cancelled, the government has assured assistance. They will be allowed to reapply under the prescribed procedure without harassment.

The campaign will run in three phases and is targeted for completion within three months, said Deputy Secretary Kailash Salunke. So far, action has been taken against 2,000 people, with around 10,000 more cases under review.

BJP leader and former Congress MP Somayya Dili welcomed the move, calling it a strong step against corruption and infiltration. “Not a single Bangladeshi will be spared,” he said. While the decision aims to stop bribery and infiltration, officials acknowledge the need for careful implementation to protect genuine citizens caught in the crackdown.

Read more

  1. India Has Deported Groups Of Rohingya Muslims By Land And Sea: UN Human Rights Chief
  2. Sneaked Into India Decade Ago, 22 Rohingyas Nabbed In Bengal Before Escaping To Bangladesh

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRA GOVERNMENTMAHARASHTRA CRACKDOWN ON ROHINGYAS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

The Rogue Prince of Persia Review: Parkour, Combat, And Comic Book Vibes

Back to School | The Science Behind Ocean Salt And Why Desalination Isn't The Fix Yet

Analysis | India-US Relations: Between Pressure, Pushback, and A Possible Reset

Roots Of Faith: Two Giant Trees In City Of Salvation Gaya Serve As Memorials For The Untimely Departed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.