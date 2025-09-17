ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Begins Crackdown On Fake Birth Certificates Of Rohingya, Bangladeshi Migrants

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has launched a drive against racketeers who issue birth certificates to Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators to make them eligible to enjoy rights as Indian citizens.

Sources said many infiltrators secured Aadhaar, voter IDs, and other documents using birth certificates issued through bribery and unauthorised orders from junior officials.

To check fraudulent activities, the government has amended rules under the Birth and Death Registration Act, 1969. Authorities restricted the power to issue delayed birth or death certificates to Tehsildars, Taluka Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, and District Magistrates.

According to the government, orders issued by officers below these ranks, especially for registrations filed more than a year after birth, are now deemed invalid. The Public Health Department has directed the immediate cancellation of such certificates.

Now, registrars will provide lists of delayed registrations to Tehsildars, who must verify records and cancel bogus certificates. Police will then confiscate the originals, update the CRS portal, and investigate fraudulent holders. Cancelled certificates will be reviewed by District Magistrates or Sub-Divisional Magistrates to prevent misuse.