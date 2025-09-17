Maharashtra Begins Crackdown On Fake Birth Certificates Of Rohingya, Bangladeshi Migrants
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has launched a drive against racketeers who issue birth certificates to Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators to make them eligible to enjoy rights as Indian citizens.
Sources said many infiltrators secured Aadhaar, voter IDs, and other documents using birth certificates issued through bribery and unauthorised orders from junior officials.
To check fraudulent activities, the government has amended rules under the Birth and Death Registration Act, 1969. Authorities restricted the power to issue delayed birth or death certificates to Tehsildars, Taluka Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, and District Magistrates.
According to the government, orders issued by officers below these ranks, especially for registrations filed more than a year after birth, are now deemed invalid. The Public Health Department has directed the immediate cancellation of such certificates.
Now, registrars will provide lists of delayed registrations to Tehsildars, who must verify records and cancel bogus certificates. Police will then confiscate the originals, update the CRS portal, and investigate fraudulent holders. Cancelled certificates will be reviewed by District Magistrates or Sub-Divisional Magistrates to prevent misuse.
Kailash Salunke, deputy secretary, Public Health Department, said, "Instructions have been given to compile the details of cancelled registrations and submit them to the government office by the district magistrate or commissioner. Action will be taken in three phases. The same process will be completed within three months of the special campaign."
For genuine Indian citizens whose certificates are cancelled, the government has assured assistance. They will be allowed to reapply under the prescribed procedure without harassment.
The campaign will run in three phases and is targeted for completion within three months, said Deputy Secretary Kailash Salunke. So far, action has been taken against 2,000 people, with around 10,000 more cases under review.
BJP leader and former Congress MP Somayya Dili welcomed the move, calling it a strong step against corruption and infiltration. “Not a single Bangladeshi will be spared,” he said. While the decision aims to stop bribery and infiltration, officials acknowledge the need for careful implementation to protect genuine citizens caught in the crackdown.
