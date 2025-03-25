Maharashtra: Beed Surgeon Suspended For 'Embezzling Crores In Medicine Procurement During COVID-19'

Mumbai/Beed The Maharashtra government has suspended Beed District Surgeon Dr Ashok Thorat following allegations of involvement in large-scale corruption in the Health Department during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra health minister Prakash Abitkar announced in the ongoing budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly that the surgeon will be placed under suspension until a departmental inquiry is carried out and completed.

During the session, BJP MLA Namita Mundada brought to the notice of the House that a major scam took place in the Beed Health Department during the COVID-19 period. She alleged that Dr Thorat was involved in irregularities, particularly in the procurement of medicines.

She reiterated Dr Ashok Thorat's alleged involvement in irregularities to the tune of crores of rupees in the procurement of medicines. She said that despite objections, he was transferred to Nashik instead of facing disciplinary action, and is now reassigned back to Beed.

"During the COVID-19 period, a large-scale corruption was witnessed in the Beed district, in which a surgeon was found guilty. Instead of taking action, authorities transferred him to Nashik. Why is he being transferred back to the Beed district again? During the preliminary investigation, evidence of irregularities surfaced in the procurement of medicines," the MLA said, demanding suspension of the concerned surgeon.

She further questioned, "Despite all these findings, why is Dr Ashok Thorat being reassigned to Beed? If he is guilty, will a case be filed against him?" Responding to the query, health minister Abitkar announced in the legislature that a departmental inquiry will be completed within three months. "Until then, district surgeon Dr Ashok Thorat will be placed under suspension."