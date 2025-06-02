ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra ATS Raids House Of Terror Suspect Saqib Nachan In Bhiwandi, 20-22 People Detained

Thane: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has raided the house of terror suspect, Saqib Nachan, in Borivali village of Padgha in Bhiwandi taluka in Thane. The raid was conducted as part of search operations conducted in connection with a terrorism-related case.

The raid was launched after midnight with the help of Bhiwandi Rural Police and is still underway. Earlier, both the NIA and ATS had searched Saqib's house. Saqib's son Aqib Nachan had faced NIA action earlier and was also arrested.

Saqib, former member of banned outfit Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), has been booked in several terror-related cases, including Mumbai Central Railway Station and Mulund bomb blast cases. He was convicted twice and served sentences. ATS suspects that Saqib is involved in planning violent activities.