ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra ATS Raids House Of Terror Suspect Saqib Nachan In Bhiwandi, 20-22 People Detained

Saqib Nachan, a former member of SIMI, has been booked in multiple terror-related cases.

Maharashtra ATS Raids House Of Terror Suspect Saqib Nachan In Bhiwandi, 20-22 People Detained
Raid was launched in Borivali village (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 2, 2025 at 4:01 PM IST

1 Min Read

Thane: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has raided the house of terror suspect, Saqib Nachan, in Borivali village of Padgha in Bhiwandi taluka in Thane. The raid was conducted as part of search operations conducted in connection with a terrorism-related case.

The raid was launched after midnight with the help of Bhiwandi Rural Police and is still underway. Earlier, both the NIA and ATS had searched Saqib's house. Saqib's son Aqib Nachan had faced NIA action earlier and was also arrested.

Saqib, former member of banned outfit Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), has been booked in several terror-related cases, including Mumbai Central Railway Station and Mulund bomb blast cases. He was convicted twice and served sentences. ATS suspects that Saqib is involved in planning violent activities.

Thane Rural Additional SP D S Swamy along with several police personnel were present at the spot during the ATS raid. Around 20 to 22 people have been detained for questioning and further investigations are on, an official said.

Earlier on Friday, the Counter-Intelligence unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched an operation as part of a probe to track individuals suspected to have links with terrorist outfits and conducted raids at multiple locations in Kashmir.

Thane: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has raided the house of terror suspect, Saqib Nachan, in Borivali village of Padgha in Bhiwandi taluka in Thane. The raid was conducted as part of search operations conducted in connection with a terrorism-related case.

The raid was launched after midnight with the help of Bhiwandi Rural Police and is still underway. Earlier, both the NIA and ATS had searched Saqib's house. Saqib's son Aqib Nachan had faced NIA action earlier and was also arrested.

Saqib, former member of banned outfit Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), has been booked in several terror-related cases, including Mumbai Central Railway Station and Mulund bomb blast cases. He was convicted twice and served sentences. ATS suspects that Saqib is involved in planning violent activities.

Thane Rural Additional SP D S Swamy along with several police personnel were present at the spot during the ATS raid. Around 20 to 22 people have been detained for questioning and further investigations are on, an official said.

Earlier on Friday, the Counter-Intelligence unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched an operation as part of a probe to track individuals suspected to have links with terrorist outfits and conducted raids at multiple locations in Kashmir.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRA ATS RAIDSTERROR SUSPECT SAQIB NACHANTERROR RELATED CASESATS RAIDS HOUSE OF SAQIB NACHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.