ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Polls: No Victory Processions Allowed In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar On Saturday

District authorities in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have prohibited victory processions on Saturday, the day when state assembly election results will be announced.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district authorities in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have banned victory processions on Saturday when the results of the state assembly elections will be declared. District collector Dilip Swami held a meeting with top police officials on Friday, a day before the counting of votes.

In a video message released after the meeting, Swami said, "I have spoken to the top police officials from the city as well as rural parts of the district. When the results come out, the situation turns a little tense. So to avoid law and order issues, we are not going to allow any victory procession on the result day." "Sometimes, party workers come together and sometimes their coming together turns into a procession.

We are not going to allow that also. Later, once everything is peaceful, we will allow the processions. We have issued prohibitory orders accordingly," he said. The counting of votes for the state assembly elections held on November 20 began at 8 am on Saturday.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district authorities in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have banned victory processions on Saturday when the results of the state assembly elections will be declared. District collector Dilip Swami held a meeting with top police officials on Friday, a day before the counting of votes.

In a video message released after the meeting, Swami said, "I have spoken to the top police officials from the city as well as rural parts of the district. When the results come out, the situation turns a little tense. So to avoid law and order issues, we are not going to allow any victory procession on the result day." "Sometimes, party workers come together and sometimes their coming together turns into a procession.

We are not going to allow that also. Later, once everything is peaceful, we will allow the processions. We have issued prohibitory orders accordingly," he said. The counting of votes for the state assembly elections held on November 20 began at 8 am on Saturday.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGARMAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY POLLS 2024MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY POLLS RESULTDILIP SWAMI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.