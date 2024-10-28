ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Polls: Dy CM Ajit Pawar Files Nomination For Baramati Seat

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar on Monday filed his nomination from Baramati seat here for the November 20 state assembly polls.

He reached the tehsil office in Pune district to file the nomination while being accompanied by a large number of supporters who took out a rally as a mark of their show of strength.

His two sons Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar, and other party leaders were present.